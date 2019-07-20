{{featured_button_text}}

Dessie E. Baxter — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Marlis A. Brunson — 2 p.m. at Eagles Club in Rapid City

JoAnn M. Hunter — 10 a.m. at Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis

Clarice Johnson — 10:30 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Margaret Leopold — 10 a.m. at Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche

Jack Redden — 4 p.m. at Performing Arts Center in Rapid City

Services for July 20
