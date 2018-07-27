Cheyanne Cummings — 2 p.m. at Believers Fellowship in Sturgis
Evelyn Merritt — 10:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Alberta M. Olson — 10 a.m. CDT at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre
Stewart Steele — 10:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
June K. Treber — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Mary Wackel — 10:30 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City
Dorothy Woessner — 11 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
