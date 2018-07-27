Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Cheyanne Cummings — 2 p.m. at Believers Fellowship in Sturgis

Evelyn Merritt — 10:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Alberta M. Olson — 10 a.m. CDT at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre

Stewart Steele — 10:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

June K. Treber — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Mary Wackel — 10:30 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Dorothy Woessner  — 11 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

the life of: Services for July 27
