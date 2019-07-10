{{featured_button_text}}

Aunna B. LeBeau — 11 a.m. at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City

David P. Leber — 1:30 p.m. at Countryside Church in Spearfish

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Helen L. Whitney — 1 p.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Services for July 10
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments