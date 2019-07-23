{{featured_button_text}}

Arvilla I. Greene — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Mary L. Pechota — 10 a.m. CDT at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Colome

Betty Lou Pederson — 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Wall

Murray Woulfe — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for July 23
