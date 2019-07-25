{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy D. Boyer — 9:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Robert Culbertson Jr. — 11 a.m. at the Spearfish United Methodist Church

Lyle W. Ebert — 11 a.m. CDT at the Onida Presbyterian Church

William C. Hough — 10 a.m. at St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church in Rapid City

Allen Tucker — 11 a.m. CDT at the Wood Community Hall

Hoka Yellow Cloud — 10 a.m. at the Porcupine School Gym

Celebrate
the life of: Services for July 25
