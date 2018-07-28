Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Elizabeth 'Liz' Bertolotto — 10 a.m. at Mountain Lawn Cemetery in Lead

Joyce Brunskill — 11 a.m. CDT at Murdo Methodist Church

Casey B. Eleeson — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Tyler W. Getchell — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Lilly M. Johnson — 2 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Rapid City

Lonny 'Bumpa' Smith — 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche

the life of: Services for July 28
