Mary Ann Engelbrecht — 1 p.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Margaret A. Kuntz — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Harold L. Stetler — 10 a.m. at First Assembly Church of God in Rapid City

Joseph D. Twiss — 11 a.m. at #9 Community Church in Manderson

Celebrate
the life of: Services for July 9
