Viola Chiller — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Jean Peterson — 2 p.m. at Spencer Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lemmon

Nathan 'Bob' Steinbach — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Raymond L. Walz — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont

Celebrate
the life of: Services for July 29
