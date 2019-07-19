{{featured_button_text}}

Emily M. Allen — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont

Lois Cersosimo — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Michael Eggert — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Dean M. Hunhoff — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

James McKnight Sr. — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Gary N. Meek — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Virginia 'Ginny' Nahrgang — 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Services for July 19
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments