{{featured_button_text}}

Rebecca J. Barker — 2 p.m. at Hill City Cemetery

Robert E. Boehler — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Lyle D. Clapp — 9 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Dorothy E. Dunn — 10 a.m. at Believer's Fellowship in Sturgis

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jean M. Hinzman — 10 a.m. at South Park United Church of Christ in Rapid City

Cleo Martin — 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Marion Nelson — 10 a.m. at United Church in Philip

Eleanor Simmons — 10 a.m. at Newell Evangelical Church

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Services for July 26
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments