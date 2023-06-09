Dorothy Helen Beaird — 2 p.m. at Open Christian Center in Rapid City
Timothy John Bray — 4-6 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Saundra Louise (Lee) Gere — 10:30 a.m. at Broomfield County Commons Cemetery in Broomfield, Colo.
Patricia Ann Hinrichs — 2 p.m. at Lakeview United Church of Christ in Lakeview, Mich.
Kathleen Marie Holst — 1 p.m. at Caputa Community Center in Caputa
Lori Nielsen — 10 a.m. CDT at Murdo Cemetery in Murdo
Geraldine L. Olson — noon at Sturgis City Park in Sturgis
Darwin G. Spotted Tail, Sr. — 11 a.m. CT at Bishop Jones Building in Mission
James Martin Zapp — 10:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
