 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for June 11
0 entries

Services for June 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Vernon L. Amiotte — 3 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Helen J. Dietrich — 10 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

Dennis G. Hudson — 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Elizabeth Sartorius — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News