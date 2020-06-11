Services for June 11
Services for June 11

Irene K. Cox — 10 a.m. St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City

Minnie B. Erickson — 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish

Francis 'Jim' Fernen — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Boyd Skyler — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

