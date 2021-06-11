 Skip to main content
Services for June 12
Services for June 12

Stephen Ahrens-Myers — 4 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

James H. Allison — 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish

Gerald 'Jerry' Carley — 1 p.m. at Fine Arts Gym in Philip

Anette M. Jenkins — 10 a.m. at All Angels Episcopal Church in Spearfish

Meddie Quaintance — 1 p.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Beatrice 'Bea' Rippe — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Fern Rustad — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

