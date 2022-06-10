 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for June 13

LaMont Cass — 2 p.m. at Good Samaritan Society-Saint Martin Village Chapel in Rapid City

Melvin "Mick" Harris — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

