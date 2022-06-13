 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for June 14

  • 0

Thomas J. Davey — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Donald (Don) C. Selberg — 10 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Evelyn "Ev" Straight — 6 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

