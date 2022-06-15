 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for June 16

Thomas Edwin Lowther — 9 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Kevan Pennel — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Michael B. Rhoades — 4-6 p.m. at Canyon Lake Park Chimney Pavilion in Rapid City

Donna Pearl Taylor — 10 a.m. at St. Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City

Betty Jean Wiswell — 1 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Rapid City

