Services for June 17

Elizabeth Cahoy — 10:30 a.m. at Colome Zion Lutheran Church in Colome

Michael Morris Johnston — noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Mary Van Rooyen — 10 a.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip

