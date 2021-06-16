Services for June 17

Bonnie L. Dennis — 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Tony Hintgen — 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish
Arlys M. Janke — 2 p.m. at Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Deadwood
Stanley J. Kennard III — 5 p.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Church in Rapid City
Jeffery McMahan — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Dennis A. Mower — 3 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
Larry J. Potter — 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche
Randy R. Seidel — 5 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
