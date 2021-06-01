 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for June 2
0 entries

Services for June 2

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Judith A. Bauer — 1 p.m. at American Legion Hall in Rapid City

Leona A. Hennies — 9 a.m. at Christ Church in Lead

Ron Meis —  5 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News