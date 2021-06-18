 Skip to main content
Services for June 21
Services for June 21

Lee Bendickson — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Bernard Foster — 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Wall

Jay Hendrickson — 10 a.m. at the Rochford Chapel

Millijean Montgomery — 10:30 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Ruth A. Wesche — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

