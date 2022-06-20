 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for June 21

Allen Arthur Arp — 10:30 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church in Spearfish

Feliciano Castillo — 10 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

Shirley Mae Haase — 10 a.m. at Hoven Funeral Chapel in Ellendale, ND

Dennis G. Johnson — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Jason M. Nielsen — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Marty Lane Trupe — 2 p.m. at Fountain Springs Church West in Rapid City

