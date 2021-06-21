 Skip to main content
Services for June 22
Services for June 22

  • Updated
Dan Convey — 10 a.m. CDT at Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo

Phyllis A. Gregg — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Peggy E. Williams — 10:30 a.m. at Everygreen Cemetery in Hot Springs

