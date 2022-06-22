 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for June 23

John A. Anderson — 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Marjorie E. Fenhaus — 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Rapid City

LaVerne Clare Stone — 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

