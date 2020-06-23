Services for June 23
Services for June 23

TaLaina M. Bianas — 1 p.m. at the Clifford residence in Batesland

Marilyn K. Harwood — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

John Linn — 2 p.m. at the Elm Springs Hall in Elm Springs

Lois E. Skvicalo — 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lead

