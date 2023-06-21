Eleanor Edelman — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery Rotunda near Sturgis
Judith Louise Gretschmann — 1 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre
Marilyn Holbrook — 10:30 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche
Beverly J. (Neisent) Karlson — 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood
Patti Ruml — 1 p.m. at Eagles Club in Rapid City
Colleen Sherer — 9 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.