Services for June 24
Services for June 24

David Horton Jr. — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Robert D. Kellem — 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Erma Larson — 9 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Deadwood

Maurice D. Olsen — 2 p.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City

