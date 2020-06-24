Services for June 24
Services for June 24

Daniel T. Martinez — 2 p.m. at Martinez residence on American Horse Creek Road near Kyle

Jerry Nemec — 10:30 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church in Midland

Danial L. Oines — 1 p.m. at Black Hills Receptions in Rapid City

