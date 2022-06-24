 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for June 25

Carrol Dean Grandpre — 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Linnie Beth Lea — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

John Charles Rodaick — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Donald Schadow — 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls

Sandra Marie Smith — 1 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

James Richard (Jim) Tatge — 3 p.m. at Big Elk Place near Nemo

Marjorie Mae Todd — 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Jason David Walker — 1 p.m. at Highland Park Cemetery in Hermosa

