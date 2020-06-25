Services for June 25
Services for June 25

Ernest C. Barton — 11 a.m. at James Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City

Sharon Kay Begley — 10 a.m. live-stream at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Wayne Bryan — 6 p.m. CDT at Norris Community Hall in Norris

