Services for June 25
Linda M. Berendse — 10 a.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints on Canyon Lake Drive in Rapid City

Paul Goldhammer — 2 p.m. at the Wall Community Center

Douglas R. Lick — 11 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Jeffrey P. Maks — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Earl Stucke — 11 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City

