Services for June 26
0 entries

Services for June 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nathan Red Owl — 2 p.m. at the Red Owl residence in Kyle 

Robert Schurger — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City 

John W. Spargur — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with live-streaming available at Rush Funeral Chapel website

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News