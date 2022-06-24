 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for June 27

Ethel Deckert — 11 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Melba L. Galliger — 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Douglas Merle Krause — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche

Marvin Martin Sayler — 3 p.m. at Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Mary Stein — 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie

