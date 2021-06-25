 Skip to main content
Services for June 28
Services for June 28

Alice L. Cann — 11 a.m. at Oakridge Cemetery near Deadwood

Marian Hersrud — 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Diane L. Hinkley — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Tim Sanftner — 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Kadoka

Kathleen F. Soli — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Harlan 'Dutch' Stevens — 6 p.m. at The Foundry Christian Church in Rapid City

Leroy G. Wolf — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

