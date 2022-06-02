 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for June 3

Gary Keith Behrmann — 11:30 a.m. at Morristown Cemetery in Morristown

Elsie "Marlene" Doyle — 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Angie Hinker — 2 p.m. MDT at Eagles Club in Rapid City

Charlene Jenkins McCaghren — 4-6 p.m. at Hills View Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont

Ralph R. Porch — 10:30 a.m. at New Kadoka Gymnasium in Kadoka

Dawn Arlene Starr — 11 a.m. at Outreach Community Church in Box Elder

William H. Weaver — 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

