Carol Anderson — 11 a.m. at Belvidere Community Church in Belvidere
Brandace Lee Dietterle — 10:30 a.m. at Meadow Cemetery in Meadow
Jo Ann Kay Hull — 5:30 p.m. at Sturgis City Park shelter in Sturgis
David Junek — 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche
James C. Nall — 3 p.m. at 445 Lounge in Rapid City
Natasha Ann Naumann — 3 p.m. at Spearfish City Park (South) in Spearfish
Gregory Rowe — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Pamela Smith — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
