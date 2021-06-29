 Skip to main content
Services for June 30
June B. Beckham — 2 p.m. at Believers Fellowship in Sturgis

Freda E. Strobel — 10:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

