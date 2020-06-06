Services for June 6
Services for June 6

Danny R. Palmer — 1 p.m. live-streaming at Kirk Funeral Home website

Vern Omdahl — 10 a.m. at Masonic Cemetery in Philip 

Deborah Herdina — 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City 

Brian J. Boyer — 11 a.m. at the Custer Cemetery 

John Brucklacher — 2 p.m. at Brucklacher Ranch near Philip 

Karen Engesser — 2 p.m. at Black Hills Receptions in Rapid City 

