Services for June 7
Services for June 7

George A. Davis — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Janet Magelky — 10 a.m. at the Kadoka City Auditorium

Margaret A. Putnam — 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church in Rapid City

