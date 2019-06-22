Ronald Asheim — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Delores 'Dee' Bower — 1 p.m. CDT at West Whitlock Bay in Gettysburg
Monte D. LeBeau — noon at Landmark Hall in Eagle Butte
John Neumann — 1 p.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip
Linda Y. Peterson — 10 a.m. at Central Meade County Community Center in Union Center
You have free articles remaining.
Sean A. Rooks — 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hot Springs
Mary 'Betty' Schiefer — 9 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Lyall C. Spargo — 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City
Myrna Welsh-Farrar — 11 a.m. at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.