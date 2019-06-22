{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald Asheim — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Delores 'Dee' Bower — 1 p.m. CDT at West Whitlock Bay in Gettysburg

Monte D. LeBeau — noon at Landmark Hall in Eagle Butte

John Neumann — 1 p.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip

Linda Y. Peterson — 10 a.m. at Central Meade County Community Center in Union Center

Sean A. Rooks — 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hot Springs

Mary 'Betty' Schiefer — 9 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Lyall C. Spargo — 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Myrna Welsh-Farrar — 11 a.m. at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis

