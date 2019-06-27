{{featured_button_text}}

Marion Kelly — 1 p.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hermosa

Brian Ladwig — 11 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Rapid City

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Larry L. Peterson — 11 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Services for June 27
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments