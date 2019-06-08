Doris Bryant — 11 a.m. at the Custer Lutheran Fellowship
Elwood C. Dietrich — 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis
Doug Enders — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Wall
Buckley D. Grieser — 5 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
You have free articles remaining.
Charles Gwinn — 1 p.m. at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City
Jack Parker Sr. — 1 p.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Chapel in Rapid City
Ryan Ribordy — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche
Kimimila Richards — 2 p.m. at LaCreek CAP Office in Martin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.