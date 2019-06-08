{{featured_button_text}}

Doris Bryant — 11 a.m. at the Custer Lutheran Fellowship

Elwood C. Dietrich — 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Doug Enders — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Wall

Buckley D. Grieser — 5 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Charles Gwinn — 1 p.m. at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City

Jack Parker Sr. — 1 p.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Chapel in Rapid City

Ryan Ribordy — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche

Kimimila Richards — 2 p.m. at LaCreek CAP Office in Martin

Celebrate
the life of: Services for June 8
