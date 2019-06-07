Esther Carstensen — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis
Charles 'Chuck' McCauley — 10 a.m. at Christ Church in Rapid City
Frances L. Meyers — 1 p.m. at the Belle Fourche Community Center
Martin E. Pittman — 10 a.m. at Black Hills Baptist Church in Whitewood
Jeremy T. Smith — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
You have free articles remaining.
Ernest R. Streeter — 11 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche
William T. Taylor — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Clara W. Wiltse — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Fred R. Wylezik — 10:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.