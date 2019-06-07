{{featured_button_text}}

Esther Carstensen — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Charles 'Chuck' McCauley — 10 a.m. at Christ Church in Rapid City

Frances L. Meyers — 1 p.m. at the Belle Fourche Community Center

Martin E. Pittman — 10 a.m. at Black Hills Baptist Church in Whitewood

Jeremy T. Smith — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Ernest R. Streeter — 11 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

William T. Taylor — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Clara W. Wiltse — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Fred R. Wylezik — 10:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

the life of: Services for June 7
