Mary Lou Davis — 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Leo 'Duke' Hoehn — 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Toby Marvin — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Myrtle R. Mattson — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Lisa Red Owl — 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall in Kyle

Celebrate
the life of: Services for June 13
