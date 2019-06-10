{{featured_button_text}}

James D. McRoberts - 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis 

Barbara L. Overton - 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Dolores A. Sjerven - 11 a.m. at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Rapid City

Freda Weaver - 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

the life of: Services for June 10
