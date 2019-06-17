{{featured_button_text}}

Stephen 'Steve' Cox - 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City

Eleanor Kath - 10 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Alvin D. Meyer - 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Dolores M. Naasz - 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Jean Truman - 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

the life of: Services for June 17
