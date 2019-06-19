{{featured_button_text}}

Karl Bleeker — 7 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City

Charlette A. Boltz — 2 p.m. at Messiah Episcopal Church in Wounded Knee

Homer Faeller — 10 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Lindon 'Jumbo' Hamilton — noon at the Oelrichs School Gymnasium

Lloyd F. McNett — 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Shawn 'Dog' Moore — 3 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Thomas H. Naasz — 11 a.m. at Howard Naasz Gym at Central High School in Rapid City

Elmore P. Omdahl — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Gladys Roan Eagle — 10 a.m. at Brother Rene Hall in Oglala

Neil W. Smeenk — 10 a.m. at Austin Auditorium in Newell

Services for June 19
