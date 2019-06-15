{{featured_button_text}}

Tiffany Chase Alone — 2 p.m. at Wounded Knee District School in Manderson

Ida L. Holst — 10:30 a.m. at Vale Community Center

Glen Hutt — 10 a.m. at Gateway Fellowship in Newcastle, Wyo.

Marvin H. King — 2 p.m. at Little Wound School Small Gym in Kyle

Susan D. Malenke — 2 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Keith M. Roeser — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer

Services for June 15
