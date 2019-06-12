{{featured_button_text}}

George Hart Sr. — 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip

Paul J. Schepler — 11 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Eugene G. Ward — 11 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for June 12
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments