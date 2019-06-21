Bill Ashmore — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Don Ashmore — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Rosemary C. Brummer — 11 a.m. at Black Hills Community Church in Rapid City
Michelle DeLaTorre — 2 p.m. at Grap's in Belle Fourche
Marilyn S. Denzin — 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Sundance, Wyo.
Berdena G. Huston — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis
Jerry E. Jensen — 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Hilda Martin — 11 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Lawrence B. Meland — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Kieth and Nona Prang — 10:30 a.m. at Presbyterian Church in Kadoka
David G. Rathbun — 1 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche
Alva A. Schneider — 10 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte
Kenneth J. Vallette — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Vincent Wibmer — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
